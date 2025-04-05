Efforts are being made to establishment an Irish Language and cultural centre in Kilkenny.

Former Wexford Hurling Captain Diarmuid Lyng is leading the crowdfunding campaign to purchase a complex in Ballyhale, that will ensure a space for cultural growth, education, native skills and crafts, and Irish language development.

He says while virtual language learning has seen a rise in popularity in recent years, there is no substitute for the in-person experience…

“We’re looking to create a space, a physical space, there’s a lot of language courses online, you know Irish with Mali in the trailblazer, and there’s obviously Duolingo, but I think these places have to be physical places where we can meet face-to-face or we can connect face-to-face or we can hear the language and hear the music and the culture to celebrate that together and to protect it as well because it does need that too.”