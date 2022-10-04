Elected members in Carlow say fire safety concerns at a local premises providing short-term emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees have been addressed

Elected members in Carlow say that the fire safety concerns at a local premises providing short-term emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees have now been addressed.

But concerns remain over the suitability of the former Toughers Restaurant on the Carlow / Kildare border which has been accommodating individuals and families.

The Department with responsibility for Integration has confirmed to KCLR that a report has been passed on to the accommodation provider following an inspection and they are awaiting a full response to that.

Carlow Councillor Fergal Browne on KCLR Live earlier told our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin that he was glad to hear that they are now at least compliant when it comes to fire safety; “Because obviously that’s critical in any building, anywhere throughout the county, that they would be compliant but I’m still not overly happy with the accommodation out there and I’m hearing mixed reports on it both through social media and other sources”.

