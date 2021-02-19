Wife of Dr Tony Holohan dies after battle with cancer

The Chief medical Officer Tony Holohan’s wife has died after a long battle with cancer.

The Taoiseach is leading the tributes to Dr Emer Holohan who he says made a significant contribution to the health service.

In a statement this evening the Taoiseach says: ”Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and his children, Clodagh and Ronan, today following the sad passing of his wife Emer.

Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic.

Dr Holohan took time out from his role last July to spend time with his family and returned to work in October.

Emer was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, in 2012.