Emergency services attend crash near Hackettstown

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke Send an email 03/12/2021
Image Carlow County Fire & Rescue Services

UPDATE (1pm, Friday, 3rd December): 

One man was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to not life-threatening.

The road was closed for a time but has reopened.

Original Story: 

Emergency crews in Carlow have been dealing with a serious crash near Hackettstown this morning.

It happened earlier on the Knockananna Road.

It’s understood 2 cars were involved in the incident.

Garda, Fire and Ambulance teams have been attending the scene there.

Diversions are in place and you’re urged to avoid the area.

