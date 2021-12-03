KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Emergency services attend crash near Hackettstown
UPDATE (1pm, Friday, 3rd December):
One man was taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to not life-threatening.
The road was closed for a time but has reopened.
Original Story:
Emergency crews in Carlow have been dealing with a serious crash near Hackettstown this morning.
It happened earlier on the Knockananna Road.
It’s understood 2 cars were involved in the incident.
Garda, Fire and Ambulance teams have been attending the scene there.
Diversions are in place and you’re urged to avoid the area.