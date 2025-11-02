UPDATE (10am, Sunday, 2nd Nov): Two people have been taken to hospital with injuries that are understood to be non-life-threatening. The stretch is expected to reopen by 10:30am.

Earlier story:

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services have been dealing with a crash scene in County Kilkenny.

It happened on the N76 Callan / Kilkenny city road at 1:30am this (Sunday) morning.

A section of the route’s been closed with traffic diversions in place at Ballymack Cross and at Ballybur/Grange (at Lime Tree turnoff for Burnchurch).

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured.

It’s as two people are dead following crashes in Carlow and Kildare.