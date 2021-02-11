Emergency services have been dealing with a car fire on Carlow Kilkenny border

Emergency services have been dealing with a car fire on the M9 between Carlow and Kilkenny.

At least two units from the Bagenalstown Fire Station as well as paramedics are understood to have attended the scene between the Paulstown and Leighlinbridge exits.

KCLR News understands the car went on fire just before 7:30pm.

Both lanes of the motorway were closed for a short time while the blaze was extinguished.

The vehicle was removed and the route reopened at 8:30pm.

No injuries were reported.