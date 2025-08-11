Emergency services were called to two unrelated fire incidents in Carlow over the weekend.

Gardaí are investigating a report of criminal damage in the Willow Park area after a car was found ablaze at about 11pm on Saturday night.

No injuries have been reported and enquires are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Gardaí assisted Fire Services with a fire in the Kennedy Avenue area just before 7:30pm last evening.

No offences have been disclosed at this time.

Witnesses to either incident should contact the Carlow town garda station.