If you notice activity around Carlow’s main water body today, don’t panic.

An Emergency Services response exercise will take place on the River Barrow south of Borris at access point number ten, Ballnagraine Lock between 9am and 1pm.

Participants include Carlow / Bagenalstown Fire Service, Carlow Civil Defence, Kilkenny Fire Service personnel from Graignamanagh, Gardaí from Carlow District, members of the National Ambulance Service, Waterways Ireland, local Cardiac First Responder Group and a local kayak club.

In planning since April, Carlow Fire Service is overseeing the operation the objective of which is to improve the coordination of the principal response agencies to incidents along the River Barrow and the use of the Barrow Access Point location system.

Those intending on travelling along the R729 between Mountain Leinster Rangers GAA grounds and Clashganny should expect delays between 9am and 1pm while the Barrow Walk between Clashganny and Borris House may also be restricted during these hours.

