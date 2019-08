Emergency Services Work to Bring Co Kilkenny Fire Under Control

Emergency services are dealing with a blaze in Co Kilkenny.

The fire’s understood to have broken out in a corn field about a mile outside Thomastown on the Dublin Road.

GardaĆ­ say the route is passable but advise motorists to take care in particular in the area of The Longman of Kilfane.

Two units of Kilkenny Fire brigade, from Thomastown & Graignamanagh, are working at the scene & say it’s under control with the area expected to be cleared shortly after 5pm.