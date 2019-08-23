Emergency Services Work to Bring Co Kilkenny Fire Under Control

Emergency services are dealing with a blaze in Co Kilkenny.

The fire’s understood to have broken out in a corn field about a mile outside Thomastown on the Dublin Road.

Gardaí say the route is passable but advise motorists to take care in particular in the area of The Longman of Kilfane.

Two units of Kilkenny Fire brigade, from Thomastown & Graignamanagh, are working at the scene & say it’s under control with the area expected to be cleared shortly after 5pm.