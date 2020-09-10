Emergency works on County Carlow route means extra time’s needed for journeys

The road between Fenagh and Myshall is closed today (10 September).

The county council is carrying out emergency culvert repair from 8am until 6pm approx.

The road will be closed to all traffic with diversions will be in place via Kylemaglush & Taylor’s Cross.

Local access will be allowed but will be subject to delays.

So those in the Carlow, Tullow, Rathoe and Ballon areas are advised to plan their journey to take the delays into account and avoid the area if possible.