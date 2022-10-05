KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Environmental Film Festival kicks off in Carlow this evening
It's the first of five dates
An Environmental Film Festival is kicking off at Visual in Carlow this evening.
Carlow County Environmental Network has partnered with counterparts in Kildare and Wexford to screen a series of environmental films over coming months.
They are inviting all community groups interested in environmental issues to attend the first movie tonight which is the 2019 documentary 2040.
Full programme: