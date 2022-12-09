Episode 5: Words in Music, Poems, and Books

We are joined by the everything-musician Ali Comerford in studio – everything because she seems to effortlessly lift any instrument up and be its master; and then the Lord gave her a voice too.

Our Artist in Profile piece will bring us poet Nuala Roche, who works out of Kilkenny.

We also hear the beautifully put words of one of trad music’s great progenies Liam O Maonlai – also of the Hothouse Flowers of course – when he drank a cup of tea from a penguin in Cleere’s Pub earlier at the weekend,

And we will be spoiled with an excerpt from a hen’s-tooth interview with Secret History author Donna Tartt – plus three book recommendations for under the tree, and three gigs to catch before the turkey gets it.