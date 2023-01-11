Episode 7: Three Wise Men in the World of Art

The Arts Show:

On today’s show,

Naoise Nunn, impresario, political commentator, future thinker and family member of KCLR royalty, whose involvement in Cat Laughs, Kilkenomics, the intelligent bits of Electric Picnic, and Bram Stoker (with his brilliant wife Maria) makes him one of Ireland’s leading makers of festivals. We will discuss the shape of things in a post- plague world and the boom in spoken word.

Billy Fenton is our artist in profile, a Carrick based poet just reaching retirement and therefore – like so many retirees – about to embark on another big career… as a novelist.