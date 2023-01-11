Catch UpThe Arts Show
Episode 8: History, Living in a Rural Area and Modern Art
The Arts Show with Hugo Jellett with thanks to Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.
The Arts Show,
On today’s show,
Hugo was joined on the show by writer, broadcaster, polymath and Irish language enthusiast Manchán Magan, who spoke about his latest book “Listen to the Land Speak: A Journey into the wisdom of what lies beneath us” and how ancient placenames and mythology provided a sense of rich description to both the ancient and modern world, if we care to look.
Our Artist in Profile was Thomastown resident, writer, director actor and musician Suzie Lamb.< /div>