“Even a small fire in the outdoors can get out of control very quickly”; warning as Status Orange notice issued for Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of the country

A status orange forest fire warning has been issued for the entire country.

The advisory from the Department of Agriculture is in place until Saturday evening.

You’re being urged to be extra vigilant and not to light any fires in forests or on open land.

Pat Neville from Coillte explains why the warning has been issued, despite record rainfall in March; “People might think that the height of the summer, July and August, is the highest risk for forest fires but it’s often this time of the year, in early spring, where last year’s vegetation is still on the ground, it becomes brown and dry and very flameable, and with the weather conditions that we have forecast for the next few days, dry and windy, even a small fire in the outdoors can get out of control very quickly”.

It’s as Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather has been outlining what can be expected weather-wise this week.

Speaking on the Way It Is last night he says today is expected to be cloudier but there’s plenty of nice weather on the way: