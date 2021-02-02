Every day lately seems the same as the day before but today is actually Groundhog Day

Many people have been using it to describe lockdown but today is actually Groundhog Day.

While we at KCLR like to heed the advice of CarlowWeather‘s Alan O’Reilly, KilkennyWeather‘s Niall Dollard and Met Eireann, it’s a tradition in Pennsylvania where a groundhog comes out of its burrow on the 2nd of February every year to predict the weather for the next six months.

A 1990s film of the same name, starring Bill Murray, shows a new reporter who’s covering the event – relive the same day over and over again.