Expect major disruption if you are heading for Dublin this morning

If you are leaving Carlow or Kilkenny this morning bound for Dublin then you can expect significant delays due to a truckers protest.

The group, Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices, are protesting the increased cost of petrol and diesel.

Convoys will travel towards the capital along major routes, and the public are being asked to plan their journeys.

Gardai say they’re aware of today’s protest and will have a policing plan in place.

There’s been some criticism of the planned disruption with the Irish Road Haulage Association saying the group’s tactics are “not the way to do business”.

Meanwhile Retail Excellence Ireland says the disruption to a key shopping day before Christmas will put livelihoods at risk in its sector.