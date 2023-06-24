KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Extension approved for UPMC Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny

Conditional permission has been granted for the construction of a four-storey extension to the rear of the existing hospital.

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott24/06/2023

UPMC Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny looks set see the construction of a new extension.

It will be used to accomodate a new lift and lobbies to serve the Ground Floor to Third Floor.

