Extension approved for UPMC Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny
Conditional permission has been granted for the construction of a four-storey extension to the rear of the existing hospital.
UPMC Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny looks set see the construction of a new extension.
It will be used to accomodate a new lift and lobbies to serve the Ground Floor to Third Floor.