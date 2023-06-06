KCLR News
Extra trains put on for Kilkenny fans traveling to Croke Park on Sunday
Iarnrod Eireann is running an extra service both ways from Waterford to Dublin
Extra Trains have been put on for Kilkenny fans going to this weekend’s Leinster Senior Hurling Final.
The Cats are playing Galway meet in Croke Park at 4pm on Sunday.
A new service will leave Kilkenny at 12-39 for Dublin, with a new train going the other way at 7.15 from Heuston after the match.
Fans of the Tribesmen can also get an extra train at leaving Galway at 10-15 Sunday morning.