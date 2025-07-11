We’re being warned to take extreme care as temperatures look set to hit up to 29 degrees today.

14 counties come under a yellow warning for high temperatures from midday, including Carlow and Kilkenny.

That will be extended to all parts of the country tomorrow and Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather says; “The fog this morning will burn off and it will get up to 27 maybe even 28 degrees or possibly touching 29 degrees locally in a few spots with a very warm day ahead”.

He adds it’s about to get hotter; “Temperatures have reached 26 degrees locally, we are expecting the temperatures to increase now through today and tomorrow so it’s likely we will see the warmest of the weather over the weekend”.

Red Warning

The Department of Agriculture has issued a red warning for extreme risk of gorse and forest fires until next Monday.

Acting Carlow Fire Chief, Ben Woodhouse, is urging us all to remain vigilant and play our part in keeping everybody safe:

Water Safety

Many will attempt to cool down in beaches or river bathing areas across both counties and Paraic Kelly Assistant Civil Defence Officer in Kilkenny says there are some considerations before getting into any waterbody;