Eyes to the skies for a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights tonight according to Carlow Weather’s Alan O’Reilly

Cloud cover could spoil another opportunity to see the Northern Lights over Ireland tonight, but there’s still a chance.

In something of a rare occurrence, the phenomenon could be seen last night across the island and if there are clear skies later they could be visible again, though more likely to be better viewed in the north east of the country.

However eyes to the skies in Carlow and Kilkenny might just get lucky.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says “A dark area’s the best area to see it so if you can try get away from street lights and town lights, really the darkest area you can get to is the best chance, looking north and really best chance is on a long exposure capture on your camera, the north east is probably the best opportunity tonight in terms of cloud cover and also being further north but any chance just look up and you never know”.