‘Fake History’ is how one Guardian columnist is describing The Crown

The Crown has been described as ‘fake history’ by a Guardian columnist.

It comes after it emerged that a scene from the fourth season where Princess Margaret ridicules Princess Diana for not knowing royal etiquette never happened in real life.

Guardian Columnist, Simon Jenkins says portraying the show as fact is as as corrosive in nature as fake news, saying “It’s just fallacious, it’s not true, if it’s purporting to be history as it clearly does and it makes it up to portray individuals in a very derogatory way I think it’s just wrong, it’s just plain wrong, it’s a lie”.