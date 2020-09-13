Falling debris caused by passing trains affecting Kilkenny City residents

A Kilkenny Councillor is calling on Irish Rail to rectify a problem in a prominent Kilkenny City housing estate.

Andrew McGuinness told KCLR news he has had a number of complaints from residents in Lacken Drive regarding falling rocks and debris on the lane way in the estate every time a train passes on the neighbouring train tracks.

He said ”it can be very dangerous and residents have had a number of near incidents as a result. It’s not just small pebbles falling, it’s big rocks and these are very dangerous. I’ve called on Irish Rail to rectify this problem immediately.”