Families of local soldiers serving overseas criticising the Defence Forces for their treatment

Families of local soldiers serving overseas are criticising the Defence Forces for their treatment.

The return of troops from the barracks in Kilkenny, who are part of a deployment to Lebanon, has been delayed after the UN decided to postpone all rotations until the 30th of June, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government says it’s appealing this decision to try and bring our troops home on schedule in May.

The press office has told KCLR that the soldiers are aware of this and that they and their families will be told as soon as there’s an news from the UN HQ in New York.

But Ann – who’s home alone with a nine-month-old baby boy – says that’s not good enough:

“It’s just conflicting reports, we need somebody to come out and speak to us through a letter, phone call or email and give us clarity”.

Meanwhile Kilkenny mother of four boys Ciara says she’s never has satisfactory levels of communication while her husband’s been away.