Family of four among the 15 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Kilkenny

A family of four are among the now 15 confirmed cases of the virus in Kilkenny.

KCLR understands two older members of the family are being treated in St Luke’s Hospital while two others are recovering at home.

One family member was anxious to get the message out to the public that they need to heed the advice on social distancing.

Meanwhile, a local healthcare worker asked this radio station to highlight how staff are not allowed to wear personal protective equipment.

The staff member was forbidden from wearing a mask or gown and they say they are “worried sick” about bringing an infection into people’s homes.