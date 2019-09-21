Farmers call off protest outside Dawn Meats in South Kilkenny

Pickets are no longer taking place outside a meat factory in South Kilkenny.

Farmers stood down their protests outside Dawn Meats in Grannagh overnight following a meeting and a vote in Mooncoin hall.

The protests have also ended in the beef dispute outside ABP’s factories in Ferrybank and elsewhere.

Speaking to KCLR News this morning, a farmer who had been outside Dawn Meats says they’re willing to accept the deal on the table.

However, separately they’re looking for changes to be made by the Department of Agriculture – including the lifting of the rule that states offal can only travel a certain distance.

He say he has no doubt but that all the remaining pickets will cease if that change is made.