Farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny among those set to show support for European colleagues

UPDATE (1:30pm, 1st Feb): Carlow IFA has called off its protest planned for this evening in light of the tragic road crash that claimed the lives of three young people overnight and left a fourth person in hospital.

Earlier story:

Irish farmers are being urged to show their support this evening to their European colleagues.

The Irish Farmers Association has organised a series of protests across the country.

This IFA action is set to take place at a number of locations in every county from 7pm.

In Carlow, a tractor cavalcade will gather first at 6:30pm at FBD at O’Brien Road before moving through Carlow Town.

While in Kilkenny, they’ll be on the M9 flyovers at Paulstown and Mullinavat as well as the Johnstown flyover on the M8.

President Francie Gorman says Irish farmers have been watching in frustration as those in France, Germany, Belgium, Poland and other EU member states have been staging demonstrations in recent months.

They are fighting against European rules which they say will ‘regulate them out of business’

The IFA action is due to get underway at 7 o’clock this evening involving farmers and their machinery, however its not clear how long it will last or if they will block public roads.

Local representatives joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily earlier – hear that conversation in full here;