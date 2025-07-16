Farmers in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country await the publication of the new CAP scheme today with ‘trepidation and concern’.

There’ll be a revelation later of the EU’s post 2027 farm policy with concerns that agriculture could lose out on a major funding source.

Reports suggest the European Commission is planning to fold the Common Agriculture Policy in with other sectors in a simplified centralised mega fund.

IFA Chairman and Laois man Francie Gorman says his members are worried about what that means for them; “The leaks seem to suggest that the Commission haven’t changed their proposal around single fund, we would be hoping they would, we would have been satisfied with the position of our Government on it and I think trepidation and concern with what might be coming today but we await with interest”.

He adds the document needs to be strong with Donald Trump’s tariffs looming, noting; “We’re very, very exposed both on the whiskey side and the diary side particularly to the State so those tariffs would be a concern and if we get a CAP in place that’s not going to support farming it’s a double whammy, so it’s really, really worrying”.

Kilkenny IFA Chair Brendan Hickey says the current scheme’s been beneficial;

While Eric Driver who manages Tullow Mart has been outlining his hopes;

Stay tuned – we’ll be hearing from others in the local agri sector across the day and if you want to have your say on this or something else The KCLR Daily is taking calls – text or Whatsapp to 083 306 96 96.