Father of three dies after light aircraft crashes in Kilkenny

A father of three from Kilkenny has died after a light-aircraft crashed last night.

The plane came down at around 9 o’clock, near his home in Clara, about 10k from Kilkenny City.

The man, who’s in his 50s, was piloting a micro-light when it crash-landed in a field.

Eye-witnesses said it narrowly avoided nearby houses as it came down.

The pilot, a local businessman, was the only person on board.

Gardaí, fire units and several ambulances responded to the scene which has been sealed off overnight.

The Air Accident Investigations Unit (AAIU) have also sent two inspectors to the crash site.

An investigation is now underway and Gardai at Kilkenny are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, to come forward.