Fears for job losses at Currys PC World in Carlow

There could be job losses at Currys PC World in Carlow.

Parent company Dixons Carphone is cutting 800 jobs across Ireland and the UK.

They’ve confirmed to KCLR that the cuts will affect Irish staff at Retail Manager, Assistant Manager and Team Leader levels.

The company which also runs Carphone Warehouse says the two phone shops in Kilkenny will not be affected.

While they won’t comment on individual locations but staff at the computer and tech shop on the Dublin Road in Carlow could be affected.