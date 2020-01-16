Fears over future of Carlow Women’s Aid

There’s fears that Carlow Women’s Aid could be forced to shut down.

The service supports the needs of over 400 families each year fleeing domestic violence.

They were promised by Minister Katharine Zappone there would be funding for a new outreach worker job at the centre.

Chairperson Anton Scheele says TUSLA are now hiring an domestic violence outreach worker to provide services in Carlow but they will be based at Amber in Kilkenny

He claims it will put the future of Carlow Women’s Aid in jeopardy.