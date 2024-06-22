Carlow has elected Fine Gaels Fergal Browne as its new Cathaoirleach.

He was proposed by Cllr Tommy Kinsella at their Annual General Meeting yesterday.

During his speech he thanked his wife and children for their help and support and said his main priority was to deliver the projects for Carlow that have already received funding.

Speaking to KCLR Cllr Browne outlined what his priorities are…

“Well, ultimately, I think we need to keep tackling dereliction and I want to compliment the staff in Carlow County Council who do a fantastic job. Our original target was 40 properties. We’ve targeted over 400 and we’ve engaged with owners. Thankfully, we hadn’t to go to the extent of a CPO, which can be quite time consuming and costly.”

“People are engaging with properties and we’re explaining the supports that are available. But I think we need to have a zero tolerance on dereliction.”

“We need to really push on up towns and villages right throughout the county and hopefully, that’ll be one area I’ll give my support to.”