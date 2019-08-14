Festival celebrating the iconic early Irish harp gets underway in Kilkenny today

The Early Irish Harp Festival gets underway in Kilkenny today.

There are concerts, free talks, workshops, a harp exhibition, field trips and more on in the city until next Tuesday.

It celebrates one of the oldest and most unique aspects of traditional music in Ireland – the wire-strung harp that appears on Irish passports and coins.

There will be concerts on at the Medieval Mile Museum tomorrow, Friday, and Sunday evenings.

It’s kicking off with a beginners’ taster workshop this afternoon at Coláiste Pobail Osraí and the Historical Harp Society of Ireland says you can still book in.