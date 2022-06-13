FG’s Brian O’Donoghue elected Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council

Carlow County Council has elected Brian O’Donoghue as the new Cathaoirleach.

The Fine Gael man will take over from Fianna Fail’s Fintan Phelan who has held the office for the past 12 months.

Party colleague Michael Doran will serve as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Cllr O’Donoghue previously served in the role three years ago and he’s told KCLR news that it’s a both a great honour and a great responsibility.