KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Final call for Soccer Scholarship applicants at SETU Carlow
It's the second year of the only postgraduate football course in the country
Today is the last day to apply for a scholarship to study soccer at SETU Carlow.
It’s the second year of the only postgraduate football course in the country, which is a partnership between the local university and the FAI.
It is open to both football players and coaches, past and present whose expert, first-hand knowledge and skills can contribute to research and learning at the university and does facilitate their continued involvement in the sport.