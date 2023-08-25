KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Final call for Soccer Scholarship applicants at SETU Carlow

It's the second year of the only postgraduate football course in the country

Photo of David Abbott David Abbott25/08/2023

Today is the last day to apply for a scholarship to study soccer at SETU Carlow.

It’s the second year of the only postgraduate football course in the country, which is a partnership between the local university and the FAI.

It is open to both football players and coaches, past and present whose expert, first-hand knowledge and skills can contribute to research and learning at the university and does facilitate their continued involvement in the sport.

