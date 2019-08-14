Final line-up for Carlow and Kilkenny Culture Night events revealed

The final line-up for this year’s Culture Night in Carlow and Kilkenny has now been revealed.

There’ll be 13 free events in Carlow in September, and 15 in Kilkenny.

There’ll be hundreds of free shows, concerts, screenings and workshops taking place all around the country on the 20th of September.

Locally, among the highlights will be a screening of the ‘Amazing Grace: Aretha Franklin Concert Film’ in both the Watergate Theatre and in IT Carlow.

The life and work of George Bernard Shaw will be celebrated in Carlow with a special event at the library.

There’ll also be art workshops with Equal Chances Polish School in the Presentation College.

And Carlow Ukelele Players will join forces with the High Hopes Choir for a performance in Visual.

In Kilkenny, the highlights include traditional music with Comhaltas Craobh Osraí, after hours guided and self-guided tours of Kilkenny Castle, an evening with Rollercoaster Records in Cleere’s, live spoken word with the Rhyme Rag Ensemble, and Tada! Theatre will be showing you how to breath new life into smelly socks!

For a full list of events locally, you can check out www.culturenight.ie.