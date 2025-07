A second Presidential hopeful will officially enter the race later today.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly is set to formally announce her bid to replace Michael D Higgins this afternoon with support already guaranteed by a number of colleagues in the Dáil and Seanad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness was the first to be declared yesterday by Fine Gael.

Carlow Kilkenny Deputy Catherine Callaghan told KCLR News that she has all it takes to be the Country’s First Citizen;