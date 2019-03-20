“Fire is my greatest fear” says organiser of Kilkenny teenage events

The organiser of a teenage disco in Kilkenny says they go to great lengths to make sure the attending young people are safe.

Liam Dunne, who runs his events at Pegasus on John’s Street in the city, was speaking on The Way It Is last evening in the wake of the tragedy in County Tyrone.

Liam says they have professional security staff as well a safety stewards on duty – and they always know exactly how many young people are going to be attending.

He added that the memory of the Stardust disaster in Dublin in 1981 informs the high safety standards at his nights with fire his “greatest fear” as up to 1,000 teens often attend.