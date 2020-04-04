First Covid-19 related death in Kilkenny

It’s understood the first coronavirus related death has taken place in Kilkenny.

KCLR has been told a man died after a short illness in St Luke’s Hospital yesterday.

It is understood the man who died in Carlow Kilkenny’s main hospital was 80 years-old and had suffered from Covid19.

The health authorities have not confirmed the details of what happened, however, KCLR believes the man is from rural County Kilkenny and known as a “gentleman” locally.

His family will now hold a private funeral due to government advice on public gatherings.

Yesterday, the latest data revealed Kilkenny cases had increased to 47 while official figures of those diagnosed in Carlow remains at less than five people.