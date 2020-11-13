First step of safety works process to start on county Kilkenny route

A start is being made on long-awaited safety works at a dangerous junction outside Kilkenny city.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland will be carrying out a Topographical Survey next week at the Danesfort Junction on the N10.

It’ll cover a 1.5KM stretch from the Motorway back towards Kilkenny and is the first step in the process of safety works.

According to local Cllr Patrick O’Neill it’s long overdue but they couldn’t do anything about it without the TII as he’s ben telling KCLR News “The junction there at the GAA pitch and turn to Bennettsbridge and Danesfort, close to the M9, over the years, I suppose since the motorway’s been developed, the volume of traffic has increased significantly on that road, speed has increased and turning from those junctions coming onto that road has been quite difficult, I suppose over the past couple of years, I’ve made many representations to Kilkenny County Council over this but because it’s a national route Transport Infrastructure Ireland have the say and the power”.

Cllr O’Neill adds “There has been numerous accidents there over the years, particularly from my memory of people coming from the Bennettsbridge side turning onto that road, I know of two or three people myself who’ve been involved in accidents there, there hasn’t been any deaths that I can remember but there have been a lot of close shaves and a lot of people in fairly serious accidents that were lucky to come away from it”.