Paul Doogue is the new Mayor of Carlow.

The appointment comes in his first year as a Fine Gael Councillor but he’s well known locally having been involved with the Community Games, St. Fiacc’s Swimming Club, and County Carlow Hospice.

Party colleague Fergal Browne, in nominating him for this new role, praised his dedication as a public representative to date.

Mayor Doogue told KCLR News; “It’s truly an honour to be elected Mayor of Carlow and to get the opportunity to serve the people of Carlow as your Mayor. This time last year I was elected for my first time as Councillor and again thanks to the people of Carlow.”

He added; “I’d like to thank my wife Elaine, my three daughters Sarah, Lorraine and Rachel and my son James for their continued support, to all county council staff for your help and guidance in the past year, long may it last. Thanks to each and every one of you”.