Five Carlow community groups to benefit from Tesco Initiative

FIve local community groups are getting big donations from the Tesco Community Fund initiative.

The ongoing scheme at the supermarket will see €1,500 shared out to Carlow District Hospital, Fairgreen Development Association Defibrillator Fund, Order of Malta Carlow, Tullow Youth Services and Tullow Men’s Shed.

No Kilkenny groups are benefitting from this round of funding. Kilkenny is the only county to not have a Tesco.

Since 2014, more than 200 Carlow-based community projects have received over €65,000 from Community Fund donations.

For more click here