Focus on diversity as Carlow welcomes 300 delegates for Education & Training Board conference

More training is needed for staff dealing with inclusion, equality and diversity working in Education and Training Boards.

That one of the findings of a new survey released today which focuses on practices in ETB’s across the country.

A two day conference, which gets under way in Carlow, aims to find solutions to make the sector more inclusive and diverse.

Close to 300 delegates are due to attend the event at Mount Wolseley in Tullow.

It officially opens at 11 o’clock with Higher Education Minister Simon Harris addressing attendees from about 11:30am.

Councillor Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere is Chairperson of the Carlow Kilkenny ETB and he’s told KCLR he’s delighted the gathering is on home turf:

“We’re looking forward to seeing how we can focus and how we can promote diversity in a meaningful way and develop inclusive and transformational leadership”