Many in Carlow and Kilkenny are waking up to a foggy Thursday.

Pockets of both counties are experiencing some dense coverage, including Tullow, Bagenalstown and Mullinavat.

Care is needed on all routes due to reduced visibility.

Met Éireann’s outlook for the day notes that any mist and fog will clear to give a mainly cloudy day with a few bright or sunny spells.

Patchy light rain and drizzle developing in the afternoon and early evening with highest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in a moderate west to northwest wind, increasing fresh at times later.