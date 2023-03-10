Follow The Leader Episode 1: Home and Energy Focusing on Agriculture and Business

In this first episode of Follow the Leaders the focus of our discussion is on Home & Energy, with a specific focus on agriculture and business.

Paul O’Brien, Chair of the IFA Environment and Rural Affairs Committee, Eamonn Sheehan, Farmer in County Kilkenny & George Hatton a Carlow Farmer spoke in detail to Robbie Dowling. They chat through what EPA and IFA Smart Farming Programme is, how to get involved and how it has been of benefit to Eamonn & George on their farms.

O’Shea Farms is a major supplier of fresh fruit and vegetables, supplying wholesale and retail outlets across Ireland and we hear more about the changes they have made in a bid to become more sustainable. Robbie Dowling met with Tom Murray, Agronomist at O’Shea Farms.