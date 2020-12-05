Shop Carlow Kilkenny
Former Carlow councillor will be laid to rest today

Popular former Carlow Councillor Michael Abbey is being laid to rest today.

He passed away on Wednesday after a short illness.

He was a former principal of Moone National School and a Fine Gael councillor in Carlow from 1994 to 2014

He served as chair of the town and county councils and Carlow Mayor Fergal Browne says he had an outstanding political career:

“He was a county councillor and a town councillor, and not only did he do very well in those regards, but he also was Chairman of both of those councils” Fergal told KCLR News. “He was also selected as a delegate for the councils association in LAMA. That shows the degree of high esteem he was held in by his own colleagues.”

