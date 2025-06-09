Disgraceful but not surprising.

That’s how a locally based Senator’s summed up the diversion to of aid ship Madleen to Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British flagged yacht operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition was headed to Gaza where humanitarian workers are warning of impending famine.

But it was intercepted by Israeli authorities in the early hours of this morning – the foreign ministry says it’s ‘safely making its way’ to its shores. However, representatives of those aboard allege they’ve been kidnapped.

Senator Malcolm Noonan had this reaction for KCLR News;