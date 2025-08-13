A former Chief Medical Officer who has family in both Carlow and Kilkenny appears to be set to enter the race to become the next President of Ireland.

Tony Holohan’s parents live in our local city while many relations are residing in pockets of both counties.

He’s reportedly said he’s greatly encouraged by recent polling by Amarach which shows him tied on 15% with former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness leading the field on 29%, followed by the only other official candidate so far, Independent Catherine Connolly.

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald is in the third spot despite having not yet revealed her plans.

Former Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern were both on 15 per cent in the Amarach research.

Mr Holohan has told the Irish Times he’s encouraged by the research and said it’s a significant decision and he’s now consulting with families and friends.

Elsewhere 35-year-old businessman Gareth Sheridan announced at the weekend his intention to seek a nomination.