Former county Kilkenny courthouse revamped to house new jewellery and goldsmithing course

A new degree course in jewellery and goldsmithing will be available in Thomastown from next year.

Minister Heather Humphreys officially opened the Academy of Jewellery and Goldsmithing Centre of Excellence in the historic Sessions House.

The old town courthouse has been revamped to host the new educational centre for the Design and Craft Council of Ireland.

CEO Rosemary Steen says the new location will be a real centre for the industry in Ireland.

While Mary Mullholland, Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council, says the local authority is delighted to have returned a landmark building into use again.

