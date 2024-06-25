Two former Kilkenny College students have been added to the Olympics listings.

Jeremy Duncan’s among the players announced for the Irish Men’s Hockey team to compete in Paris with Lisa Jacob the side’s Performance Director.

The local school’s tweeted its congratulations to the duo, wishing them every success.

A spokesperson’s told KCLR News that Jeremy’s a Class of 2012 graduate from the Ballyfoyle Road with 117 caps while Lisa, who’s from Enniscorthy, graduated in 2005 and herself had earned 139 senior caps as a player.

College Director of Hockey Elmer Dool says; “We are thrilled for both Lisa and Jeremy. Lisa previously managed the Irish Ladies at the Olympics, and this will be Jeremy’s first games. While we celebrate their success, our true success as a college lies in the number of students who participate in sports every week, with around 25 teams playing hockey, rugby, badminton, and more. We are eagerly anticipating top-quality hockey in July.”

In the past, Foster Horan represented Ireland as a Rugby 7’s player at the Olympics. These athletes follow in the footsteps of Maeve Kyle, a pioneering trailblazer. The daughter of Headmaster CG Shankey and a past pupil, Maeve was Ireland’s first female Olympian, competing in Melbourne in 1956, Rome in 1960, and Tokyo in 1964.

It has been a week of good news for the college, as both Sean Naughton and Stephen Smyth, part of the Class of 2023, traveled to South Africa as members of Ireland’s U20 squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Elmer joined our Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily this morning;